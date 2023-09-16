Meghan Markle’s ‘supportive’ gesture for Prince Harry appears to backfire

Meghan Markle joined her husband Prince Harry on the fourth day of the Invictus Games 2023 on Tuesday and delivered an impromptu speech.

While Meghan had tried to show her support for Harry, the move seemed to have backfired. According to Daily Mail royal editor Rebecca English, the move risked overshadowing Harry and the games.

“I do see the rationale behind Meghan accompanying him – you often see William accompanying Kate on things that she’s leading on, and vice versa,” English opined.

“I did find it a little strange that Meghan gave a speech at one of these events, I know it was a bit off the cuff, but you certainly wouldn’t see that in the Royal Family.”

The expert shared that the Royal Family has a different way of doing things for a reason. “If it was someone’s baby, the partner would always let the other person take the lead and shine. Harry did see a little bit like a spare part on the stage there.”

However, royal commentator Richard Eden opined that Meghan was “keen to show her support” to Harry as his “cheerleader.”

The comments come after Prince Harry celebrated his 39th birthday on Friday, September 15. Sources cited by DailyMail reveal that Harry was in ‘joyful spirits, toasting and laughing with the team.’ The Duke did not dine in a private space, as he drank local drinks and experienced a ‘true German meal.’

Thea Ungermann and headwaiter Frank Wackers revealed to the outlet that Harry and Meghan were “lovely” and the birthday boy had a “jolly time.”