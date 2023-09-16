Drew Barrymore removes apology video after receiving criticism from actors fraternity

Drew Barrymore has recently taken down her apology video from Instagram after receiving strong reactions to return to work amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes



After Barrymore posted the video last night, a score of high-profile actors, writers and organisations criticised her for her action.

American actress and producer, Alyssa Milano spoke to AP, saying, “I love her very much, this is not the right move. It impacts the strength of our movement and not a great move.”

The West Wing actor Bradley Whitford reshared a video on X/Twitter and wrote, “Drew Barrymore would like you to know that undermining union solidarity at the most crucial moment in Hollywood labor history makes her the victim. This has been, like, a super tough week for her.”

Actor David Krumholtz replied in the comments to Barrymore’s Instagram apology before it was removed.

“It’s complex for thousands. Who continue to strike and abide by strike rules. Extremely complex,” penned the actor.

Krumholtz mentioned, “You could shut it down and you’d be considered brave. You’d be forgiven. What makes the strike more complex for thousands of people, is you making a decision that hurts their efforts in trying to achieve a fair deal amidst a cutthroat corporate environment that will use your show as an example of division and disunity.”

US actress Debra Messing also replied in Barrymore’s comments, adding, “You can choose now to halt production. You can choose to pay your employees like other talk show hosts who have stood in solidarity with the writers. I hope you will reconsider.”

Meanwhile, the WGA issued a statement to Deadline which read, “Drew Barrymore should not be on the air while her writers are on strike fighting for a fair deal. In reality, shows like this cannot operate without writing, and that is struck work.”