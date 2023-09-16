Emma Roberts details heartbreaking moment from childhood that stuck with her

Emma Roberts got candid about her insecurities as child which began after she was made fun for having a unibrow.

In an interview with InStyle magazine, the American Horror Story actress, 32, shared that the first thing she remembers about her brows which has stuck with her to this day.

“It’s just so funny because when you’re in the moment of a trend with brows or hair, you never know you’re in the trend until you’re out of it — and then you can't believe it,” Roberts told the outlet.

“But the first thing I remember about my brows, because we all get made fun of for something growing up that sticks with us, was that I was in school and this kid told me I had a unibrow.”

Roberts is of the view that body hair is not something that one should be ashamed of. She recalled that her mom felt “so bad” for her. The Scream Queens star noted that she was only 6 or 7 when she realised that brows had to get done.

Although, Roberts is now taking it easy now that she is older and wiser. “When it comes to face and brows, it’s really about how my products are going to be on my face and how my makeup’s going to be on my face,” she told the outlet.

“And when you're in front of the camera, you have to unfortunately be more aware of it. Definitely when I'm not working, I am not necessarily as hard on myself as when I'm working, just because everybody has an opinion.”