Kanye West’s ex supports relationship with ‘wife’ Bianca Censori on Instagram

The relationship between Kanye West and his well-publicized "wife," Bianca Censori, appears to have the support of one of his exes.



Chaney Jones, with whom West had a brief relationship last year, recently "liked" an Instagram post that featured fresh pictures of the controversial couple in Germany.

On Thursday afternoon, while West and Censori waited in line at a kebab shop, photographers captured their outing in Berlin.

The 46-year-old fashion designer and former rapper was dressed in his go-to all-black ensemble, which included a layered hoodie that covered his face, socks, and pants. He did as usual and took off his shoes.

While West and Censori ate their sandwiches on a nearby park bench, West took off his facial covering.

In a see-through catsuit, the Yeezy architect also kept things standard.

The strange outfit looked to be nothing more than a single pair of tights raised quite high over her belly.

The 28-year-old Censori made sure to wear a pair of beige boy shorts underneath her entirely sheer attire.

The Australian beauty complemented her ensemble with a black side-slung backpack, clear pointy-toe shoes, and an exceptionally wide smile.