Kanye West’s ex supports relationship with ‘wife’ Bianca Censori on Instagram

The relationship between Kanye West and his well-publicized "wife," Bianca Censori, appears to have the support of one of his exes.
Chaney Jones, with whom West had a brief relationship last year, recently "liked" an Instagram post that featured fresh pictures of the controversial couple in Germany.
On Thursday afternoon, while West and Censori waited in line at a kebab shop, photographers captured their outing in Berlin.
The 46-year-old fashion designer and former rapper was dressed in his go-to all-black ensemble, which included a layered hoodie that covered his face, socks, and pants. He did as usual and took off his shoes.
While West and Censori ate their sandwiches on a nearby park bench, West took off his facial covering.
In a see-through catsuit, the Yeezy architect also kept things standard.
The strange outfit looked to be nothing more than a single pair of tights raised quite high over her belly.
The 28-year-old Censori made sure to wear a pair of beige boy shorts underneath her entirely sheer attire.
The Australian beauty complemented her ensemble with a black side-slung backpack, clear pointy-toe shoes, and an exceptionally wide smile.
The blonde beauty recently spoke about feeling 'abandoned' by her older model sister
This comes after Sharon said she wants her husband Ozzy Osbourne to move back home
Will Bianca Censori and Kanye West join Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Invictus Games?
Back in July, Harvey set an impressive Guinness World Record for the longest drawing of a train
Scoop on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: Touchdown or just a huddle?
"Today is Prince Harry's birthday not William's"