Friday September 15, 2023
Kanye West and his ‘wife’ Bianca Censori were recently spotted in Berlin, Germany waiting in Kebab line

By Web Desk
September 16, 2023
Kanye West’s ex supports relationship with ‘wife’ Bianca Censori on Instagram

The relationship between Kanye West and his well-publicized "wife," Bianca Censori, appears to have the support of one of his exes.

Chaney Jones, with whom West had a brief relationship last year, recently "liked" an Instagram post that featured fresh pictures of the controversial couple in Germany.

On Thursday afternoon, while West and Censori waited in line at a kebab shop, photographers captured their outing in Berlin.

The 46-year-old fashion designer and former rapper was dressed in his go-to all-black ensemble, which included a layered hoodie that covered his face, socks, and pants. He did as usual and took off his shoes.

While West and Censori ate their sandwiches on a nearby park bench, West took off his facial covering.

In a see-through catsuit, the Yeezy architect also kept things standard.

The strange outfit looked to be nothing more than a single pair of tights raised quite high over her belly.

The 28-year-old Censori made sure to wear a pair of beige boy shorts underneath her entirely sheer attire.

The Australian beauty complemented her ensemble with a black side-slung backpack, clear pointy-toe shoes, and an exceptionally wide smile.