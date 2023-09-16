Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness’ split ‘happened a while ago’: Source

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness’ recently announced split after 27 years of marriage

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness’ split, which was recently announced by the power couple shocked the fans, but sources claim it's nothing to be surprised by.



The separation of Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman had been "a long time coming," a source close to the pair told Page Six on Friday.

A Broadway insider told us they weren't shocked at all when they heard the two performers parted ways after 27 years of marriage and added, “It happened a while ago. Friends and family knew about it.”

According to the insider, there might have been issues between the two for some time, most likely even before Jackman made his Broadway comeback in February 2022 with The Music Man.

The insider further confirmed that Deb "wasn't at rehearsals very much" and that she “was even spotted snoozing during some of them.”

The insider went on to say that there was no third party involved and that they had merely changed into "roommates."

Fans were taken aback when the pair announced their separation on Friday in a joint statement, despite people close to them knowing it was only a matter of time.