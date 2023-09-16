Amanda Holden's lookalike daughter Lexi Hughes shines in green fan dress

Lexi Hughes, the 17-year-old daughter of Amanda Holden and her striking resemblance to her mother, was a vision of beauty as she graced London Fashion Week on Friday.
The aspiring model graced the Josh Birch Jones show and donned an elegant strapless green dress with intricate front ruching resembling a fan.
Lexi, who is under the management of Storm Management, the agency that discovered talents like Kate Moss and Anya Taylor-Joy, made her solo appearance at the event, separate from her renowned mother.
Lexi added a touch of timeless style with black open-toe heels, complemented by gold necklaces and bracelets as accessories. She opted for a sleek, low ponytail hairstyle with minimal makeup, highlighting her innate beauty.
The outing comes after her mum Amanda, 52, revealed she is counting down the days until her children leave home so she can spend more time with her husband.
The Britain's Got Talent judge exclusively revealed to The Mail her 14-year marriage to husband Chris Hughes is better than ever and she is looking forward to the day she can have him all to herself, when their daughters Lexi and Hollie, 11, grow up and move out.
