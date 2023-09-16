Hugh Jackman's ex Deborra-Lee spotted without wedding ring before announcing divorce

Hugh Jackman's former wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, seen ringless in New York.

Hugh Jackman's estranged wife, Deborra-Lee Furness was captured in New York City on a solo excursion just three days before the couple publicly shared their decision.

Deborra was spotted without her wedding ring, though it remains unclear whether this was a recent development or a long-standing practice.

The news of their separation, which was confirmed by Daily Mail on Wednesday, sent shockwaves through their fanbase.

After nearly three decades of companionship, the 54-year-old Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness made a joint statement to PEOPLE on Friday.

They expressed their gratitude for the almost 30 years they had spent together as a loving husband and wife, acknowledging the beauty of their shared journey.

However, they revealed that their paths were now diverging as they each sought personal growth and evolution.

Their statement emphasized that their family had always been, and would continue to be, their top priority.

With hearts full of gratitude, love, and kindness, they embarked on this new chapter of their lives.

They also made a heartfelt plea for understanding and respect for their privacy as they navigated this transitional period.



