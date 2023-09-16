Ashton Kutcher resigns from Thorn, issues apology over support Danny Masterson again

Ashton Kutcher reflect on his support letter for Danny Masterson.

Ashton Kutcher is stepping down from the board of an anti-child se* abuse organization that he co-founded.

This decision comes alongside an apology for a previous misguided letter of support he wrote for his convicted friend, Danny Masterson, who faced serious charges.

In a letter addressed to the organization Thorn, Kutcher admitted that the letters of support he and his wife, Mila Kunis, penned were indeed an "error in judgment."

He acknowledged the historical struggle of se*ual abuse victims, emphasizing the importance of not questioning their bravery when sharing their experiences.

After days of deep reflection, discussions with survivors, and conversations with Thorn's employees and leadership,

Kutcher reached the difficult decision to resign as Chairman of the Board, effective immediately.

He expressed his commitment to ensuring that his past mistakes would not overshadow the organization's vital work and the children they serve.

The backlash that ensued when their letters, describing Masterson as an "honest" man, came to light was nothing short of a tidal wave.

Regrettably, these letters did not influence the judge's decision, and Masterson was sentenced to 30 years in jail.

Prior to this incident, Ashton Kutcher had been an outspoken advocate for the organization, even testifying before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

He shared the harrowing realities of child se* trafficking that he had encountered through his involvement with the charity.



