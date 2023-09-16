Jeezy initiates divorce proceedings from Jeannie Mai after two years of marriage

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai's love story ends as rapper files for divorce.

Jeezy, the Put On rapper known as Jay Jenkins, has officially filed for divorce from his wife, Jeannie Mai, following over two years of marriage.

This news comes as a significant development in their relationship, as revealed in court documents obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday.

The documents state that Jeezy and the former Real host are currently separated.

One crucial aspect of this divorce is the welfare of their 1-year-old daughter, Monaco.

Jeezy has expressed his desire for joint custody of their child. Additionally, it's worth noting that the couple had the foresight to establish a prenuptial agreement, as reported by the outlet.

Their journey began with three years of dating, culminating in a heartfelt ceremony held in their Atlanta home on March 27, 2021.

Now, as they navigate the complexities of divorce, the world watches with bated breath to see how this chapter of their lives unfolds.



