Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: Is 'Tayvis' Hollywood's next power pair?

Taylor Swift's has found herself in the spotlight once again due to her rumored connection with none other than Kansas City Chiefs' star player, Travis Kelce.



While this pairing might appear unexpected, there have been subtle hints along the way that suggest a possible connection between the two.

Notably, Travis openly shared on his New Heights podcast that he attended a Taylor Swift concert at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium with the hope of meeting the pop sensation herself.

He even wanted to present her with a friendship bracelet adorned with his phone number.

Travis recounted, "If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets. I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.

"She doesn't meet anybody, or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personally."

In fairness, Taylor's tour didn't include scheduled meet-and-greets, which explains why Travis might not have had the opportunity to cross paths with her.

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce an item?

A source spilled the beans to ET, hinting that the two are "not officially" an item.

Now, that could mean they've enjoyed a couple of dinners together or simply hung out on one occasion – the ambiguity adds to the intrigue.



Adding to the enigma, Jason, Travis Kelce's brother, played it coy when questioned about the rumored romance following the Eagles' victory over the Vikings.

During an appearance on NFL on Prime Video, Jason acknowledged the rumors, stating, "I cannot comment." Naturally, this cryptic response only fueled the speculations further.

Jason also shared, "Ever since 'Catching Kelce' [Travis' reality show], everybody's been infatuated with Travis' love life. I don't really know what's going on there, but I know Travis is having fun, and we'll see what happens with whoever he ends up with."



