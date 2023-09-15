Meghan Markle dominates Invictus Games with her presence

Meghan Markle has been accused of making her husband Prince Harry's Invictus Games 'all about her' with her appearances and attention seeking gestures.

The Duchess of Sussex has been alongside Harry in Germany at the Invictus Games since she joined him this week, dominating the events with her presence.

A royal expert has questioned why Meghan travelled all the way to Dusseldorf to be at the sporting event, adding that she has made it 'all about her' even though it's Prince Harry's 'baby'.

Meghan, who has made numerous appearances alongside Harry at his Games, is seen turning cameras to her with her cheeky gestures while cheering on competitors from the sidelines. She is spotted mingling with the families of the participants alongside her husband.



Speaking on True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat, Ingrid Seward said some may question why Meghan has been at the Games - especially as people feel it is a project of Harry's not hers as the Duke set up the sporting tournament for sick or injured servicemen and women in 2014.



Seward explained: "This is Harry's baby... Why did she come at all? I wonder. I suppose she felt she should support him. And obviously he wanted her there. But it is very much Harry's baby. And then when she's anywhere, she seems to take over, whether she wants to or not. She just gives that feeling that it's all about Meghan."

Another expert, Russell Myers, added: "People are drawn to the conclusion of, ‘she's making it about her’. And realistically, we haven't seen any of her over the past few months. After the podcast, it's been very, very silent. And that's a deliberate ploy, by the way... take the heat off."

Meghan and Harry have been in good spirits and appeared fresh-faced as they arrived at the penultimate day of the Games in Dusseldorf to watch the sitting volleyball competition as Harry turned 39 on September 9.

