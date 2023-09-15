Shah Rukh Khan flaunts new look to celebrate Jawan’s success

Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper in latest pictures

Shah Rukh Khan appeared in style at an event to celebrate the success of his latest offering, Jawan.



The blockbuster film has smashed all the previous records and as per latest reports, Shah Rukh starrer Jawan has earned over $70 million (INR650 crore) worldwide.

The king of Bollywood has extended his heartfelt gratitude towards the cast, makers and technicians of the movie for making it the biggest hit of all time.



Apart from the mind-boggling success of Jawan, fans could not help but swooning over their favourite superstar’s dapper black look.



The high-octane action thriller film outlines the story of a man who sets out to correct the wrongs in society.



Indian publication NDTV lauded the film by stating, "On one level, Jawan is a fan service masala film. On another, it is a tale of revenge, a political statement, and a loud and clear one at that."

The publication called the film 'a meta vehicle' in which world's biggest star communicating with his admirers.

"Packed with all the ingredients that you would expect in a high-octane action film, Jawan is a strikingly meta vehicle in which a star communicates directly with his fan base," highlighted the review.

Directed by Atlee, the movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani while Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt have made special appearances in the film.

The film was released in theatres on September 7.