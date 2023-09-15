Sandra Bullock's 10 best movies from 'Speed' to 'The Lost City'

Sandra Bullock's charm and charisma make her a film industry favourite

Sandra Bullock is one of the most beloved and successful actresses in Hollywood. She has starred in a wide range of films, from romantic comedies to dramas to action thrillers, and has consistently delivered outstanding performances.

Bullock has a knack for bringing characters to life in a way that is both believable and relatable. This is evident in her filmography, which includes films such as Miss Congeniality, Oceans 8, The Proposal, The Blind Side, and Gravity.

Sandra Bullock's 10 biggest hits

Speed (1994)

Bullock's breakout role was in this action thriller, in which she played Annie Porter, a young woman who must prevent a bus from exploding by keeping it above 50 miles per hour. The film was a critical and commercial success, and it helped to establish Bullock as a leading lady in Hollywood.

While You Were Sleeping (1995)

In this romantic comedy, Bullock played Lucy Kelson, a lonely woman who falls in love with her comatose co-worker, Peter Callaghan. When Peter's family mistakes Lucy for his fiancée, she goes along with it and eventually falls in love with Peter's brother. The film earned Bullock a Golden Globe nomination.

Miss Congeniality (2000)

In this comedy, Bullock played Gracie Hart, an FBI agent who is undercover as a beauty pageant contestant.

The Proposal (2009)

In this romantic comedy, Bullock plays Margaret Tate, a Canadian boss who forces her American assistant, Andrew Paxton (Ryan Reynolds), to marry her so she can avoid deportation. The film was a critical and commercial success, and it earned Bullock a Golden Globe nomination.

The Blind Side (2009)

In this drama, Bullock played Leigh Anne Tuohy, a woman who takes in a homeless teenager named Michael Oher (Quinton Aaron).

Gravity (2013)

In this science fiction thriller, Bullock plays Dr Ryan Stone, an astronaut who is stranded in space after her spacecraft is destroyed. The film for its critical plot earned an Academy Award nomination.

The Heat (2013)

In this buddy cop comedy, Bullock played Sarah Ashburn, a straight-laced FBI agent who is forced to team up with foul-mouthed Boston cop Shannon Mullins (Melissa McCarthy) to take down a drug lord.

Bird Box (2018)

In this post-apocalyptic thriller, Bullock plays Malorie Hayes, a woman who must travel blindfolded with her two children to a haven in a world where seeing something drives people to suicide.

Oceans 8 (2018)

In this all-female spin-off of the Ocean's Eleven franchise, Bullock played Debbie Ocean, the sister of Danny Ocean. Debbie teams up with a group of other women to steal a $150 million diamond necklace from the Met Gala.

The Lost City (2022)

In this romantic comedy adventure film, Bullock plays Loretta Sage, a reclusive romance novelist who is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire who believes that her latest book contains clues to the location of a lost treasure.