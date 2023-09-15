Ice Cube scorches Elon Musk with brutal diss

Elon Musk received a harsh social media slam from Ice Cube after the founder of X (previously Twitter) posted an outdated meme about the rapper on Thursday.

When the billionaire tweeted a photograph of the rapper next to an image of an ice cube with the caption, “Remember Ice Cube? This is him now, feel old yet?”

Cube responded by criticising the tycoon's turbulent control of his social media platform.

“Remember Twitter? This it now, feel stupid yet?” wrote the N.W.A rapper alongside a photo of the platform’s former bird logo and a dumpster fire.

Musk shared the meme after another user, attached the image to reply to one of the billionaire's postings.

“I posted this innocent meme under one of Elon’s posts and now I accidentally started beef between @elonmusk and @icecube,” they wrote after Cube’s diss.

On Musk's platform, Cube has drawn criticism for his past hip-hop diss tune "No Vaseline," in which he disparaged the members of the N.W.A group as well as manager Jerry Heller.

According to The Daily Beast, he came under criticism in June 2020 for uploading a lot of antisemitic images and messages.

After Musk paid $44 billion to buy the network in 2022, Cube later urged the businessman to remove his “shadow ban homie.”

On Thursday, a few users of the social media platform X complimented the rapper for his diss of Musk, comparing his post to an UNO reverse card.