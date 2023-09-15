Deepika Padukone reveals she did cameo appearance in Jawan for 'free'

Deepika Padukone says she did Shah Rukh Khan's mega hit film 'Jawan' for 'free'

Deepika Padukone who made an impression with her cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s mega hit film Jawan revealed that she didn’t charge anything for her special appearance.

During an interview with The Week, the actress who made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan in blockbuster film Om Shanti Om, said, "We are each other's lucky charm. But honestly, we are beyond luck. We have a sense of ownership over each other."



The Bajirao Mastani actress said that there is deep trust and respect between the two that allows them to be vulnerable with each other.



"I am one of the few people he is vulnerable with. There is so much trust and respect, and I think that luck is just the cherry on the top," said the actress.



During an interview, the 37-year-old was asked whether she charges any amount for doing special appearances, Deepika said, "No, I don't."

"I wanted to be a part of 83 because I wanted it to be an ode to women who stand behind their husbands’ glory. I watched my mother do it. This was my homage to wives who make sacrifices to support their husbands’ careers. Other than that, any special appearance for Shah Rukh Khan, I am there. Same with Rohit Shetty."

Earlier, the B-town diva appeared with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan which broke the box office records and became the most successful film of 2023.



Talking about her films doing well with the king of Indian cinema, the actress shared, "I’ve never been fascinated by numbers whether it was maths in school or the numbers of Pathaan."

"I was just happy that cinemas had come alive again, that people had come alive again. I was really grateful for that."