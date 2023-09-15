NSYNC reconvenes after 20 years in studio for upcoming single, 'Love Letter to Our Fans'

NSYNC is ready to transport their fans to a Better Place – a world where they're back in the studio together.



Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, and Chris Kirkpatrick posted a behind-the-scenes video of the group back in the studio on Thursday after it was revealed that their single Better Place will be included in the soundtrack for Universal's Trolls Band Together.

“So many stars aligned,” Timberlake, 42, said in the clip while talking to his bandmates. “That's why I hit y'all, I was like, 'Hey, something came up.' If we do this song, it's a love letter to our fans. I would be honored to have the group on this song.”

The next scene in the clip shows the five-piece supergroup reminiscing about old times as they record harmonies with JT in the booth orchestrating everything without any restrictions!

The band seemed to be having a good time in the video, as evidenced by the odd dance moves, affectionate hugs, and significant head bobbing to the disco-inspired music with a funky bassline.

“Sounds good, sounds like it's finished," Kirkpatrick, 51, adds in the clip before Bass guesstimates that it was the "first *NSYNC song finished in 23 years.”

“Listen man, I love you guys. That s--- is epic, man," Timberlake says at the end of the clip before getting a hug from Fatone, 46, who jokingly whispers to him that he's "just gotta go pee, but I love you.”

The third Trolls movie, which hits theatres on November 17, precedes the formal release of the new single of NSYNC on September 29.