Joe Manganiello seen out and about with young woman amid Sofia Vergara divorce

Joe Manganiello filed for divorce from Sofia Vergara in July

Joe Manganiello was seen leaving the gym with a much younger actress, Caitlin O’Connor, two months after he announced his split from Sofia Vergara.

Manganiello, 46, and O’Connor, 33, were snapped exiting Gold’s Gym in Venice, California on Wednesday.

In photos obtained by Page Six, the pair were all smiles as they walked side by side to their car, with Manganiello hopping into the driver’s seat of his Cadillac SUV and O’Connor perching herself in the passenger’s seat.

The Magic Mike actor showed off his latest forearm ink in a white ‘death saves’ tank top paired with thigh-length dappled shorts. He was also carrying a hefty-looking duffel bag in one hand.

His gym buddy, O’Connor, donned a cute cropped baby blue zip up with textured black leggings, her open blonde locks looking fresh and styled.

According to her Instagram and IMDb bios, O’Connor is a budding actress based in Los Angeles. She has taken up brief roles in several TV shows, including Days of Our Lives and Two and a Half Men.

This spotting comes just two months after Manganiello filed for divorce from wife-of-seven-years, Sofia Vergara, as the pair had allegedly “been growing apart for a while now,” according to a source.

The Spiderman alum also recently won a custody battle over the pair’s dog, Bubbles.