Jared Leto talks being ‘Professional Drug User’ and ‘moment of clarity’

Jared Leto just got candid about his life as a “professional drug user”, and what inspired him to get rid of the lifestyle.



Jared Leto claims that he had a "moment of clarity" that brought an end to his time as a "professional drug user" and sometimes dealer.

In an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe that will be released on Thursday, the actor and musician opened up about his history with drugs while discussing his artistic philosophy and his band Thirty Seconds To Mars.

Leto claimed that as a result of his upbringing in a drug-friendly environment, he developed a natural fascination for drugs that eventually drove him to start his own drug-selling business.

“I was always interested in that,” the Morbius actor said.

“I was always interested in drugs. I was always interested in an experience. I was interested in taking some risk, yeah. I think that’s probably common for people that like to experiment or explore.”

“Addiction is a whole another part of it, of course,” he explained. “Taking drugs is one thing, but does it start taking you?”

“I took it for a ride, and then it took me for a ride for sure.” the Suicide Squad actor alum.

For Leto, change came suddenly, and he attributes this to an insight that put him back on the right course and put him on the road to fame.

“I had an epiphany. I had a moment of clarity, that’s what they call it,” he explained.

“And I knew that I wanted to hopefully accomplish things in my life that I was proud of. To do something special with my life. I had a moment of clarity. Had an epiphany that there were two paths that I could take in life.”

Feeling bad for how not everyone is as lucky, Leto told Lowe, “I took that path. I’ve had very close friends that didn’t, and they’re not here anymore. Many.”