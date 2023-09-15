Sienna Miller mommy-to-be flaunts baby bump at Vogue World Couture

Sienna Miller dazzles LFW in Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Sienna Miller made a striking pregnancy style statement at the Vogue World event held at London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane.



Emulating the bold maternity fashion choices of Rihanna, Miller walked the red carpet in a daring two-piece ensemble from Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Her costume consisted of a collared crop top paired with a matching cream puff-style skirt, displaying her burgeoning baby bump confidence.

One enthusiast commented, "You know what, LOVE, she's giving Mama goose but hot."

Another fan drew comparisons to Rihanna, saying, "This is what I thought Rihanna was going to do at the Oscars."

Yet another admirer expressed, "I'm not sure how I feel about the look, but I absolutely love this hot young boyfriend and this new baby for her."

This will be the American Sniper star's second child, and her first with her 26-year-old partner, Oli Green, with whom she has been romantically involved.

In April 2022, Sienna Miller shared that she took the proactive step of freezing her eggs when she turned 40.

This decision came after facing societal "pressure" to have "more kids" during her 30s.