Will Hunter Biden go to jail amid indictment?

President Joe Biden, with son Hunter Biden, arrives at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, New York, on February 4, 2023. — AFP

Hunter Biden became the first-ever son of an incumbent president of the US Joe Biden to be indicted on criminal charges of possessing an illegal weapon while he was addicted to drugs, days after Republicans announced the impeachment inquiry in the commander-in-chief of the country ahead of the 2024 presidential elections.

The charges against Hunter Biden involve three criminal counts related to gun possession, filed in the US District Court in Delaware after a plea deal failed in July.



It is anticipated that the legal troubles of Joe Biden's family will haunt him and dominate the circles around the country likely affecting his voting base as the presidential election of 2024 is scheduled to take place in November next year.

Amid criminal charges, a debate in the legal circles started about the possibility of Hunter Biden going to prison.

"In my opinion, Hunter Biden's not going to jail. This case is going to end up right where it’s supposed to be, with a plea agreement," Randy Zelin, professor of law at Cornell Law School, said, according to BBC.

"It's a nonsense case. Nobody got hurt, it's a victimless crime, and he's never been in trouble before. Is this really how we want to waste judicial resources?" he said.

He said that Hunter's alleged crimes were "purely driven by drug addiction and the law distinguishes between those who know what they are doing, and those who make decisions under the influence of drugs."

Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, leaves the J Caleb Boggs Federal Building in Wilmington, Delaware, on July 26, 2023. — AFP

Explaining legalities further, Professor Zelin also added: "The Second Amendment, which dictates the right of the American people to keep and bear arms."

"The second amendment says nothing about — only people who aren't drug addicts are to not have a gun license," the professor said, adding that, that particular notion could be constitutionally challenged.

The investigation into Hunter's business dealings was ongoing for years and gained momentum when David Weiss, who was originally nominated by former US president Donald Trump, was elevated to the status of a special counsel in August.



Hunter Biden has been the target of attacks and allegations by Donald Trump and Republican allies, particularly regarding his activities in Ukraine and China, among other matters. Despite these claims, Hunter publicly discussed his struggles with drug addiction.

He was discharged from the US Navy Reserve in 2014 after testing positive for cocaine.

Hunter in December 2020 revealed that his tax affairs were under investigation by Weiss's office, a matter he has denied wrongdoing in. While most US attorneys appointed by indicted former president resigned when Joe Biden assumed the Oval Office, Weiss was asked to remain in his position by the Justice Department.

It's important to note that Hunter never held an official position or a role in his 80-year-old father's campaign.

The President also asserted that he did not discuss foreign business dealings with his son, underscoring the independence of the Justice Department in investigating his family members.