Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny go out for NYC dinner date after revealing relationship milestones

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were recently seen out in New York City for a dinner date.



One day after the singer discussed their relationship milestones in a rare interview, the couple went on a dinner date in New York City.

For the Carbone trip, the Grammy winner kept a low profile by covering his face with a baseball cap, sunglasses, and a scarf.

He wore the accessories with black jeans and a white top with stripes.

Regarding Jenner, the model, 27, wore a silky cream top that was left half unbuttoned to reveal her stomach with belted black slacks.

The reality personality finished the ensemble with black leather boots and a coordinating handbag.

She and Bad Bunny have been going strong ever since romance rumours first surfaced in February, although the composer recently ruled out getting married or starting a family anytime soon.

The musician was questioned over his desire for the "traditional milestones" in the October cover story of Vanity Fair, which was released on Tuesday.

Bad Bunny refused to get married soon or have a child, even though his mother "would love for [him] to get married in the church."

“I don’t think so,” he declared. “Not ever, but not now.”

Other times in the interview, Bad Bunny gave the publication an explanation of why he and the "Kardashians" actor avoid drawing attention to their relationship.

“[Fans] don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know,” he explained.