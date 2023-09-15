Christine Baumgartner, Kevin Costner's estranged wife, awarded over $405,000

Kevin Costner's estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, seeks $855,000 in legal battle.

In an ongoing legal battle between Kevin Costner and his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, new revelations have surfaced regarding the substantial sums involved.

DailyMail.com has uncovered that Baumgartner, a mother of three, has already received over $400,000 to cover the costs associated with their legal skirmish.



The dispute revolves around a recent award of $855,000 sought by Baumgartner to cover legal fees related to the impending trial.

This trial aims to determine the validity and enforceability of the prenuptial agreement the former couple signed 18 years ago.

Baumgartner's request comprises $575,000 designated for her legal representatives, John Rydell and Susan Wiesner, with an additional $280,000 intended for her forensic accountant, Jill Bombino.

This cumulative amount would soar to a staggering $1.26 million if granted.

However, documents obtained by Daily Mail indicate that Baumgartner has already received a significant sum of $405,000, allocated for legal fees, attorney expenses, and 'forensic accounting fees,' disbursed in July of this year.



