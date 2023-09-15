Amber Heard disapproves of Elon Musk sharing ‘private’ cosplay photo

Amber Heard didn’t allow his ex-boyfriend Elon Musk nor did he ask her before sharing a cosplay picture.



According to a source with knowledge of the situation, the actress "did not give Elon permission to use the photo," which was intended to remain "private."

The photograph of Heard dressed as the video game character Mercy from Overwatch was posted by the billionaire computer tycoon on Twitter on Tuesday to support a statement made in author Walter Isaacson's latest biography of the man.

Given that "Elon asked her several times to speak to Walter" for the book, which "she did... out of respect for Elon," Heard reportedly felt particularly wronged by the action.

In Elon Musk, Isaacson described how the Aquaman actress, 37, went out to get the attractive outfit after the Tesla co-founder, 52, claimed she reminded him of the blond supporting character.

“She spent two months designing and commissioning a head-to-toe costume so she could role-play for him,” the journalist revealed.

Musk continued by uploading a photo of his ex-girlfriend dressed as Mercy to his social media account and stating, “She did dress up as Mercy. It was awesome.”

Heard was pictured in the tight latex bodysuit, matching angelic wings, and gold halo helmet in the snap, which appeared to have been taken on a mobile device in a private residence.