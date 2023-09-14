Prince William, Kate Middleton share meaningful video about 'suicide'

Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William seem to be more serious to tackle the menace of mental stress as they have shared a post to explain how it destroys the psychological wellbeing of the people.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have decided to kick off a campaign to bring awareness to mental health and the prevention of suicide as they shared a video to their official social media handles to bring attention of the people to the most serious issue, claiming: "In the UK, at least one farmer a week takes their own life."
Kate and William, added: "It’s a harrowing statistic that shows just how important The Duchy of Cornwall’s new Mental Health Strategy is going to be."
The future king and his wife Princess Kate titled the post: "Trigger warning: suicide"
In the video, posted by the royal couple, Rural Director, Duchy of Cornwall, Mathew Morris claims: "A farmer a week commits suicide that's 52 farmers a year. It's tragic for the people involved. But it's the people that are left behind."
King Charles III's eldest son William and his wife Kate also paid a special visit to Hereford on Thursday for two important engagements, focusing on the people's mental health.
Kate Middleton, a patron of a number of charities which focus on promoting and providing mental health support to those in need, looked stunning as she dressed down in a chic grey tweed blazer which she teamed with a pair of figure-flattering black jeans and some sturdy brown lace-up boots.
For the special outing, William's sweetheart wore her bouncy brunette tresses down loose around her shoulders and accessorised with a simple silver pendant to elevate her look.
