Some royal experts and historians have urged King Charles III to attend his younger son Prince Harry's Invictus Games by putting the rift aside to support the wounded ex-service men and women participating in the event with their families.

It seems as the royal family and the Sussexes are just one step closer to heal the rift if they reunite at the ongoing event in Germany by setting their egos aside.

Harry should take the initiative to make amends with his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, by publicly inviting them to attend the Games.

The British monarch, who always supports people friendly efforts, will hopefully won't snub the invitation to attend the event close to his heart. Earlier this month Charles attended the Highland Games, an event which was a firm favourite of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II - with the Duchess of Cornwall.

But no such appearances have been made in Germany, where the Invictus Games are being held under the supervision of the Duke of Sussex.

There are also reports the disabled veterans are frustrated that senior royals are shunning them amid row with Harry and Meghan. They want the senior royals among them as their presence would be a big recognition of their sacrifices from the Firm.

British athletes want their endeavours should be recognised by public figures - including senior royals - who are quick to send good wishes to competitors in other international events.

Some royal critics have also argued the royal family's anger towards Harry should not be held against the disabled veterans who are competing.