Meghan Markle 2023 Invictus Games: Duchess steps out in formal wear on day six

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf on day six of the 2023 Invictus Games.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared in high spirits as they smiled and waved at the crowd alongside NATO bosses and their families.

As per reports, the pair had a private meeting with NATO chiefs ahead of their anticipated arrival.

The Suits alum decked out in a formal outfit, comprising a silky brown shirt paired with a caramel-colored loose fitting wide leg trousers.

Meanwhile, Harry was photographed sporting a casual blue shirt without a tie.




