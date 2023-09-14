Selena Gomez, Rema getting 'close' amid Calm Down success

file footage

Rema struck an unlikely friendship with Selena Gomez amid the unwearied success of Calm Down.



The collaborative track recently added yet another feather in its cap by winning its first accolade in the category of Best Afrobeats Song at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

Speaking to People on the red carpet of the awards ceremony, the 23-year-old performer raved about his friendship with the Rare Beauty mogul.

"[She is] a friend of mine — close friend," effused Rema. "Me and Selena talk often. We're pals.”

"We've not had the time to party and celebrate because we're all working, but of course, we always go back to take it all in," he shared.

As for why he chose the It Ain’t Me singer to lend her vocals for the award-winning song, the Nigerian singer gushed he was already a fan of her music.

"Everybody rocks with Selena, first of all," he explained. "I've been rocking with her, and it was a blessing to find out she actually rocks with me. She listens to my music."

Besides topping charts around the world since its release last year, Calm Down remix recently racked up one billions streams on Spotify.