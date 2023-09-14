Will Smith should have been 'jailed' for Chris Rock slap at 2022 Oscars

Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars

Sean Penn called out the lack of accountability for Will Smith after he punched Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

Speaking to Variety, the 63-year-old actor addressed the infamous incident, claiming it wouldn’t have occurred if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had been allowed to make a speech at the event.

The Men In Black actor walked on stage during the Oscars last year and slapped Rock across the face for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.

“I don’t know Will Smith. I met him once,” Penn told the outlet. “He seemed very nice when I met him. He was so [expletive] good in King Richard.

“So why the [expletive] did you just spit on yourself and everybody else with this stupid [expletive] thing?” he continued. “Why did I go to [expletive] jail for what you just did? And you’re still sitting there? Why are you guys standing and applauding his worst moment as a person?”

Penn was incarcerated for over a month for punching and spitting on an extra on set of his film in 1987, Colors.

“This [expletive] [expletive] wouldn’t have happened with Zelensky,” the actor affirmed. “Will Smith would never have left that chair to be part of stupid violence. It never would have happened.”