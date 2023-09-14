Prince Harry accused of making King Charles life 'a misery' and 'nagging him for years'

Royal biographer Angela Levin has lambasted Prince Harry once again, accusing the Duke of "nagging" his father King Charles III.

She went on saying that the late Queen Elizabeth II had been clear if Harry "wasn’t going to be a working royal, he couldn’t have one foot in, and one foot out".



Speaking to Sky News Australia, Levin claimed: "It is so phoney because if he treats his own family so poorly, you can't believe that he knows what a real family is all about."



“He's been nagging him for three years now. He rings up to demand apologies. He rings up to ask for more money. He just rings up to make his life a misery," said the expert.

Harry and Meghan visited the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf, Germany, together on Wednesday for the major sporting occasion. It marked the Duchess' first appearance at the Games alongside her husband, which body language expert Judi James described as "very red carpet".



She told FEMAIL that Meghan made "flirty poses... to add to the look of being a celebrity power couple," adding that "Meghan and Harry's body language on this first formal day of Invictus appearances together really does seem to signal that the Harry and Meghan roadshow is back in the room."