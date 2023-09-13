Matthew McConaughey shares valuable lessons about human relationships in new children book

Matthew McConaughey has recently shared valuable lessons with his kids in his new children book, Just Because, published on September 12.



Speaking to NPR, the Interstellar star, who shares Levi, 15, Vida, 13, and Livingston, 10 with his wife Camila Alves, said, “The book shows kids all the contradictions that we all have with ourselves, with each other and understanding human relationships.”

Matthew opened up about his kids’ first thought of the new book.

“My daughter loves the pictures. She’s very visual. We've talked about a lot of these couplets in different ways for, I guess I didn't even know it, but for years,” said the Sweet Home Alabama actor.

Sharing lines from the new book, Matthew read, “Just because you threw shade doesn't mean that I'm out of the sun,” and “Just because I lie doesn't mean I'm a liar.”

Matthew mentioned, “My kids told me I've been kind of trying to father some of these things into them.”

“We've had some cool conversations about these about different couplets in our family. And we still are,” remarked the actor.

Matthew pointed out, “I am finding that after I'm having conversations with my kids about this book, I'm still continuing conversations with myself, conversations with my wife, conversations with other people about some of these couplets.”

The actor and author expressed his hope to connect the young and older generations alike through this book.

Matthew “wants to create a conversation piece between parents and the children, back and forth”, adding, “Each person, mother, father, grandmother, brother, sister, child is going to have a different personal understanding of what each couplet means to them.”