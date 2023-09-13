Kristin Cavallari reveals she’s not dating Morgan Wallen

Kristin Cavallari discusses her dating life on Andy Cohen’s latest show

Kristin Cavallari has recently revealed she’s not dating country singer Morgan Wallen on latest episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Bravo on Tuesday.



“That’s not true,” said the 36-year-old when asked about the rumors that she was dating the 30-year-old country singer.

The show’s host Andy questioned, “Are you buddies?”

“Yeah, I know him,” replied Kristin.

She continued, “My kids are huge fans of his. I've taken my kids to a few concerts.”

To this, Andy then said, “Not true folks. You can put that in ink.”

However, the reality star reaffirmed, “Yes, that is a fact.”

Andy insisted to find out that would Kristin date Morgan if he asked her out?

Kristin didn’t show any interest to respond and remarked, “Let's keep moving on.”

Andy joked, “By the way, she lives in Nashville, a lot of cute country guys there.”

Andy also asked Kristin if Morgan had ever bought her a car.

Kristin added, “He has not. It would be nice. I would accept it.”

Moreover, the reality star disclosed she had never bought herself a Birkin bag because they were all gifted to her by her ex-husband Jay Cutler.

During the show, one of her fans questioned about showing her children her old episodes of The Hills.

She mentioned, “My kids have seen little bits and pieces but they honestly think it's so boring, because they are used to Youtube and everything now.”