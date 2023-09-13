Bad Bunny breaks silence on Kendall Jenner romance: 'Not interested'

file footage

Bad Bunny addressed his rumored relationship with Kendall Jenner for the first time in recent interview.



The Peurto Rican singer sat down for a cover story interview with Vanity Fair, dishing on his relationship status and upcoming album.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner sparked rumors at the beginning of this year after a tip on celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi hinted on a potential romance.

After the dating news surfaced, fans subjected the rapper to unwarranted backlash over his life choices, a notion Bad Bunny vehemently condemned in the interview.

“They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know,” shared the rapper. “I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone.”

Benito went on to explain he is not compelled to clarify anything to his fans, and is only answerable to his close friends and family.

“I don’t have to accept anything and everything because I wanted to be an artist,” Bad Bunny continued. “At the end of the day, you listen to me because you want to. I don’t force you to.”

Though he didn’t explicitly confirm the romance, his lack of denial was certainly an answer in itself.

After being linked in February, Bunny and Jenner were reported to have been spotted on a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber.

The pair later went on to make several appearances together; however, they never officially addressed their romance.