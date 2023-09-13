Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp show rare signs their romance is getting serious

Jamie Foxx and girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp shared a rare public kiss during a casual outing on Monday in Los Angeles as their recently-revealed relationship continues to blossom.

In an affectionate moment caught in paparazzi images shared by Page Six, the low-key couple was seen on shopping excursion around LA.

In a gentlemanly gesture, Foxx opened the backseat door for his new beau who, smitten by his chivalry, affectionately held Foxx’s face as the cute couple shared a loving smile.

Finally, they leaned in for a heartfelt kiss, before Huckstepp giddily stepped into the car. Meanwhile, an enamoured Foxx waved with a wide grin, unable to contain his happiness.

The loved up couple seemed smitten with one another, indicating that the romance may have been getting serious.

For their outing, the 55-year-old Oscar winner donned his trademark casual yet stylish look, pairing a black T-shirt with gray jeans, white sneakers, and a cream-colored fedora hat.

His lady love mirrored his style, sporting dark athleisure wear and white tennis shoes.

This LA outing was the latest in a series of recent appearances by the couple, who have only recently confirmed their romance after rumours first surfaced in May of last year.

The Django Unchained actor has been out and about more frequently, a reassuring sign of his wellbeing and high spirits following a particularly concerning three-month hospitalization earlier this year.

After making his comeback to work, Jamie Foxx's first project was a commercial for BetMGM in August. His co-star, actress Kristen Radford Thom, had high praise for him, describing Foxx as “kind,” “humble,” “hilarious,” and “a ball of energy.”

Interestingly, Thom also noted that Huckstepp accompanied Foxx on set, and the then-unconfirmed couple appeared quite “cozy” with each other.

Now, the increasing frequency of their public appearances and displays of affection might hint at a deepening relationship.