Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift become ‘friendship goals’ during MTV VMAs 2023

While Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift may not have been longtime seated together this time at the MTV VMAs 2023 on Tuesday, the two besties had many adorable moments from the show.

The longtime besties proved their strong bond as they both cheered on one when the other one stepped on to the stage to accept an award.

After the night came to a conclusion, they two pals united and shared an adorable moment together. In many of the cute images, the Single Soon crooner, 31, indulged in some self-deprecating humour as she showered the Anti-Hero hitmaker, 33, with praises.

“She looks stunning I look constipated,” Gomez wrote over the cute photo she shared on her Instagram Story. She also added a “typical” on the side.

Swift took home nine trophies out of her 11 nominations and the Only Murders in the Building actress stood up for her pal as she made her acceptance speech.

Similarly, Swift also enthusiastically cheered on for pal when Gomez and Rema won the Best Afrobeats Video for their collaboration Calm Down.

The Lavender Haze singer was caught on camera jumping up and down and cheering for her pal in the audience.

Gomez and Swift first became friends in 2008 when they were both dating the Jonas Brothers. The two sparked a long friendship since.