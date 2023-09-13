Best moments of 2023 MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift, Shakira, Olivia Rodrigo and more

Taylor Swift (L), Shakira (C) and Olivia Rodrigo (R) made the cut for best moments from the VMAs 2023

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) took place on September 12 in Newark, New Jersey, honouring the best singers and artists around the globe.



From the presence of 90’s famous boy band NSYNC to Shakira’s incredible performance on her hit songs, the star-studded event left the audience mesmerised at the Prudential Centre.



Take a look at some of the noteworthy moments from the VMAs 2023:

NSYNC reunite to present VMA to Taylor Swift



The moment which melted the hearts of people was the presence of 90’s American boy band NSYNC including Joey Fatone, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick.

The iconic boy band has reunited to present Best Pop Video Award for Anti-Hero to the queen of the night Taylor Swift.

The Lover singer got emotional while accepting an award from the members of her favourite band.



"I’m not doing well pivoting from this to this from being an NSYNC fan to accepting an award. Like, I had your NSYNC dolls," the pop megastar said.

"Are you guys gonna do something? I need to know what it is."



Olivia Rodrigo’s dramatic performance



Olivia Rodrigo’s dramatic performance at VMAs is another highlight of the day.

The 20-year-old singer set the stage of VMAs on fire after performing on Vampire and Get Him Back from her new album Guts, following a fake stage malfunction which left the audience curious.



Taylor Swift racks up nine moon men at VMAs



Swift dominated the MTV VMAs 2023 with a total number of 12 nominations.

The singer won nine awards including Video Of The year and Song Of The Year, for Anti-Hero.



Taylor expressed her heartfelt gratitude towards all her fans around the globe.

"It's really felt like the adventure of a lifetime this past year," she said.

"I cannot believe it was a year ago at the VMAs that I announced the Midnights album. And all I have to say tonight is thank you, I'm blown away. Thank you to the fans, I love you so much."

Shakira's video vanguard medley



Shakira was honoured with one of the evening's most prestigious accolades: the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.



The Colombian singer’s emotional speech while accepting her award melted the hearts of viewers.

Additionally, the 46-year-old’s electrifying performance at VMAs on her hit songs also stole the show.

She performed She Wolf, Te Felicito, Objection (Tango), Whenever, Wherever and Hips Don’t Lie which made her fans including Swift to dance their hearts out.

Ice Spice breaks into tears



The 23-year-old rapper, Ice Spice got emotional after winning the best new artist title, marking her first VMA.

The Barbie World singer teared up as she accepted her award.



"Thank you so much… this is so cool… I just want to thank my Munchkins [a word devoted for her fans]. I love you guys so much," said the rapper.



She added, "I want to thank my manager James. I want to thank my producer Riot, for making the best music with me. Shout out to all the other nominees in this category... And of course God. Without God none of this would be possible."