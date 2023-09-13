MTV Awards: Selena Gomez blooms in scarlet elegance with sizzling thigh-high slit

Selena Gomez captured everyone's attention when she made her entrance at the MTV Video Music Awards, held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Single Soon hitmaker turned heads with her stunning appearance. She donned an enchanting red Oscar de la Renta gown adorned with a floral pattern and featuring a fringe detail over a nude underlayer.

The mesmerizing halter-neck dress gracefully cascaded into a vine-like fringe at the hem, and Selena completed her look with elegant strappy red heels.

For her hairstyle, the Only Murders in the Building star opted for straight raven tresses parted in the middle, adding to her sophisticated charm.

Gomez garnered three nominations at the event, including Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, and Best Afrobeats for her track "Calm Down," a collaboration with Rema.

Adding a touch of glamour to her ensemble, Selena adorned herself with a pair of exquisite Giardini Segreti diamond butterfly earrings valued at $42,700, along with a matching bracelet priced at $36,330, as reported by Page Six.

Her makeup showcased bronze eyeshadow, mascara, and a nude lipstick, enhancing her natural beauty.

In a moment of anticipation, the singer shared a video clip of herself on her way to the event, indulging in her song Calm Down while in the car.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Notably, Latin superstar Shakira was honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, and hip-hop icon Diddy received the Global Icon Award.