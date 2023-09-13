Ariana Grande reveals she had ‘ton of lip filler over the years and Botox’

Ariana Grande revealed a shocking secret about getting lip fillers and Botox, in the latest edition of Vogue's Beauty Secrets segment.



The 30-year-old singer lets the public in on her daily cosmetic process while applying makeup. Before applying makeup, the founder of r.e.m. Beauty starts with her daily skincare routine.

Grande describes her own experience with beauty as she starts the application.

"I feel like my relationship to beauty has changed so much over the years, especially because I started so young," the Love Me Harder singer says.

"You know, being exposed to so many voices at a young age, especially with people who have things to say about your appearance and stuff at a young age, it's like really hard to know what's worth hearing and not."

The Nickelodeon-born Grande admits to using her extravagant makeup styles as a way to mask her insecurities.

"But you know, when you're 17, you don't really know, you don't know that yet. I, over the years, used makeup as a disguise or something to hide behind," she adds.

"More and more, more hair, more and more thicker, the eyeliner. And that can be beautiful at times, and I still do have love for it and appreciation for it. But I think, as I get older, I don't love that being the intention behind it anymore."

She added, "I think of it as self-expression now and accentuating what is here. Our relationships to beauty are so personal. We're here talking about beauty secrets. Isn't the secret that we all just want to feel our best and be loved?" talking about her future intentions with makeup.

Grande admits that Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn, as well as their self-assurance and innovative use of makeup, are frequent sources of inspiration for her.

The singer reveals in a more private moment that she once had Botox and fillers while doing lip lipstick.

"Full transparency as a beauty person, as I do my lips, I had a ton of lip filler over the years and Botox," she revealed.

"I stopped in 2018 'cause I felt so, too much. I just felt like hiding, you know."

Grande got upset as she talked about how she decided to stop using lip fillers and Botox to hide her appearance.

"I didn't expect to get emotional," she said with watery eyes.

"For a long time beauty was about hiding for me, and now it's not. Since I stopped getting fillers and Botox -- and maybe I'll start again one day -- I don't know. To each their own, whatever makes you feel beautiful. I do support."



