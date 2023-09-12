Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori reacts to criticism over racy outings in her own way

Rapper-turned-designer Kanye West and his new wife Bianca Censori, who came under fire for their sizzling outings on their Italian jaunt, have seemingly reacted to their critics with more racy display during their latest appearance in Florence.

The 46-year-old American rapper's new muse shunned backlash and pushed modesty boundaries in a tiny crop top as she stepped out with the Gold Digger rapper, exhibiting erratic behaviour.

The lovebirds, who care about none around them while romancing, were condemned by locals, friends and Italian officials for their indecent exposure during a boat ride in Italy.

Censori, whose friends and loved ones are concerned by her antics in recent weeks, turned heads in another revealing look with her 'husband'.



The 28-year-old Australian beauty's latest move seems to be a reaction to her critics as she tried to explain them that she won't stop living a life of her choice without compromising on her styling sense.

She put on her killer curves on display in a strapless nude bra-like top, matching with figure-hugging tights, She wore clear high heels to look more sensational. Bianca's short hair was neatly parted down the side and slicked back behind her ears. While, Kanye was fully cloaked in loose-fitting black clothes as usual.