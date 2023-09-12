Taylor Swift steps out for dinner with Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

Taylor Swift heads out for dinner with A-list friends in New York

Taylor Swift headed out for dinner with her A-list friends from the entertainment industry at Emilio's Ballato, an Italian restaurant in New York.



The Lover singer was joined by renowned showbiz personalities including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Zoe Kravitz and her boyfriend Channing Tatum.



The 33-year-old pop megastar donned a beautiful summer dress paired with white bag.

Along with the Bad Blood singer, her friend and supermodel Gigi Hadid sported a black on black look for the star-studded dinner. Meanwhile, Hollywood’s favourite couple, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively looked adorable together. The Gossip Girl star wore a colourful blue and yellow mini dress, which she wore underneath a baby blue coat.

Whereas, the Deadpool actor was spotted wearing a pink shirt, black pants and white sneakers.



Zoe Kravitz and her boyfriend Channing Tatum were also in attendance and the couple looked effortlessly stylish.

Model and actress Cara Delevingne made her appearance in an olive tone co-ord set.

Swift's appearance comes amid her wildly successful The Era’s Tour, which is currently on break.