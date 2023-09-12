Taylor Swift steps out for dinner with Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

Taylor Swift headed out for dinner with her A-list friends from the entertainment industry at Emilio's Ballato, an Italian restaurant in New York.
The Lover singer was joined by renowned showbiz personalities including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Zoe Kravitz and her boyfriend Channing Tatum.
The 33-year-old pop megastar donned a beautiful summer dress paired with white bag.
Zoe Kravitz and her boyfriend Channing Tatum were also in attendance and the couple looked effortlessly stylish.
Model and actress Cara Delevingne made her appearance in an olive tone co-ord set.
Swift's appearance comes amid her wildly successful The Era’s Tour, which is currently on break.
