Karan Johar calls Priyanka Chopra’s move to Hollywood ‘fantastic’

Karan Johar admires Priyanka Chopra's incredible success in Hollywood

Renowned Indian filmmaker Karan Johar expressed his admiration for internationally celebrated artist Priyanka Chopra, saying that she has achieved success in Hollywood on her own terms.

In conversation with ET Canada, Karan spoke highly of Priyanka who was the lead actress in his blockbuster film Dostana.

"To see her grow from strength to strength, and truly achieve the kind of success that she has on her own terms… and the way she has gone about it, she is always wonderful on every platform that she has ever been on. Everything that she ever stands for and represents, it is fantastic," said the director.

Earlier, the Quantico star revealed the controversial reason behind leaving Hindi film industry.



During an interview with Dax Shepard, the Citadel actress shared, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry [Bollywood].".

"I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break," said the 41-year-old.

The actress didn’t mention any name from B-town, however, people on social media and her Fashion film’s co-star Kangana Ranaut assumed that Priyanka was hinting at Karan.

As per reports, the alleged feud was started back in April 2012, when several rumours of the Bajirao Mastani star's affair with Shah Rukh Khan circulated on Indian media.