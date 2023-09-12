'Weird' Emily Ratajkowski draws ire for hanging out with Jennifer Aniston's ex

Emily Ratajkowski and Justin Theroux at 2023 US Open

Emily Ratajkowski was spotted lounging around with Jennifer Aniston’s ex Justin Theroux at the 2023 US Open in New York City.

The unlikely pair joined the stellar list of celebrities who attended the Men’s final match between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev over the weekend.

Throughout the game, Emily and Justin exchanged their reactions at the action happening on the court in between conversation with each other.

For the eventful affair, the model stunned in a light gray sweater dress with knee-high back, leather boots as she let her brunette hair fall over her shoulders.

Meanwhile, the Mullholland Drive actor kept it casual in a black polo shirt paired with a pair of matching jeans.

Though the hangout was seemingly harmless, fans took to social media to express their disdain over the mom-of-one going after another one of Aniston’s exes.

“Emily Ratajkowski has a weird habit of hooking up with her friend's exes (Olivia Wilde cough) or famous people's exes...,” expressed a Reddit user.

“Like there ARE ways of being lowkey about who you hook up with too but she relishes her name being out there even at the expense of dragging other people into the news cycle with her,” they added.

For the unversed, Ratajkowski was also linked to Brad Pitt for a good while following her divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard last year.

Theroux was married to The Morning Show actress for three years, before parting ways in 2018.