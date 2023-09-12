Kate Winslet’s ‘Lee’ movie, diva recalls the struggles she faced, ‘I’m so proud’

Kate Winslet, at the Toronto International Film Festival, premiered Lee, her most recent film, to immediate Oscar hype.



The Oscar-winning actor and producer also plays renowned World War II photographer and journalist Lee Miller in the movie.

Winslet reveals the difficult journey it took to get a movie about Miller made.

As she worked to gather the money needed to produce Lee, she claimed that many male executives would be patronizing to her.

The Titanic star called out all “the men who think you want and need their help”.

She recalled a director calling her movie “Little” and funding it for a favour in return.

“Listen, you do my film and I’ll get your little ‘Lee’ funded…’ Little! Or we’d have potential male investors saying things like: ‘Tell me, why am I supposed to like this woman?'” the actress remembered.

After the disclosure, the topic of whether the #MeToo movement had actually brought about change in Hollywood was posed, and Winslet enthusiastically responded positively.

“Oh, my God! This is the best part,” Winslet exclaimed. She called the “Young actresses” fearless and how it made her “so proud.”

She further added, “And I think, Yes, all the sh*t flinging, all the struggle, all the using my voice for years, often being finger-pointed at and laughed at — I don’t give a sh*t! It was all bloody worth it. Because the culture is changing in the way that I couldn’t in my wildest dreams have imagined in my 20s.”

“Lee” is seeking distribution right now.