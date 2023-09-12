Blake Lively shines bright in gold sequin suit at New York Fashion Week

Blake Lively, as always, was spotted turning heads at the New York Fashion Week with her “golden” fashion sense.



The Gossip Girl star visited New York City once more on Monday to watch the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2024 runway show at Domino Park in Brooklyn.

The mother of four and Ryan Reynolds' wife wore a plunging neckline, bell-bottom gold sequin jumpsuit with a skinny belt in a disco style.

Lively accented her ensemble with a pair of gold statement earrings and let her hair down in loose curls.

Kors also opened up about Blake Lively and other stars attending his shows like this, even in the past.

The designer remarked, "I am such a fan of talent -- whether it's musical talent, theatrical talent, film. It's sort of like this great tennis match. I have such respect for all the talent and the hard work they put into everything they do and I think we kind of feed off of each other".

The fashion show was attended by many famous people. Nicole Ari Parker, who starred in the film And Just Like That, Halle Berry, Tiffany Haddish, and Oscar winner Blake Lively were all present and sitting close to each other in the first row.

Alum of the Real Housewives Lisa Rinna, model Irina Shayk, actors Vanessa Hudgens, Ellen Pompeo, Olivia Wilde, singer Anitta, and singer Rita Ora were all in attendance.