Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline asks for increase in child support: Here’s why

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline has reportedly asked for an increase in child support ahead of their son Sean Preston’s 18th birthday this week.



A source spilled to TMZ that Kevin, who is a father-of-six, revealed that he “never bargained on having the kids full-time when they hashed out the terms of support”.

However, the source alleged that Kevin is “thinking of going to court to request support modifications”.

It is reported that Sean’s monthly child support payment expected to go from $40,000 to $20,000 after his birthday.

The outlet also mentioned that if “Kevin asks for an increase” from the pop singer, so her court-ordered child support “could balloon if he proves he needs more money for 100% of Jayden’s care”.

Besides Sean, the former couple also share a 17-year-old son, named Jayden James.

At this time, TMZ stated Jayden’s support “will stay intact until around June 2025, when he graduates high school”.

Earlier this month, DailyMail.com pointed out that that Britney “felt relieved” to no longer have to “shell out tens of thousands in child support per month”.

“Britney is relieved that Sean is turning 18 on September 14 because she is tired of paying Kevin the insane amount of money he is getting,” revealed a source close to the singer.

Meanwhile, Kevin shifted away his entire family, including Sean and Jayden, to Hawaii, where the child support law is slightly different from California.

In Hawaii, a parent can collect child support until the kid turns 23 if their child is enrolled in a college or a vocational school.