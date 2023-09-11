Prince Harry 'conditionally allowed' to visit Queen's grave by King Charles

Prince Harry was reportedly allowed to visit his grandmother Queen Elizabeth's grave at last minute' and given 'one condition', according to a new report.

The Duke of Sussex, who looked emotional while leaving St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, was given one major stipulation when he got permission at the very last minute to pay his respects to the late Queen on the first anniversary of her death.

King Charles III's younger son, who wanted to visit the monarch’s place of rest, didn’t hold out much hope of getting permission from Buckingham Palace to visit the chapel.

He was given the green light at the very last minute. But he was told in no uncertain terms the visit was to remain private, according to reports in the Telegraph.

Harry’s trip to his grandparents’ graves were snapped on camera by a member of the public, who took a picture of him leaving the chapel, looking emotional.

The image was then circulated on social media, as reports the Mirror, as Harry headed to Dusseldorf for the Invictus Games, which kicked off on Saturday night.

The Duke marked the anniversary without seeing any other members of his family as his father, King Charles, attended prayers at Crathie Kirk while Prince William and Kate were in Wales.