'No sign' of Prince William, Kate Middleton making peace with Prince Harry, Meghan

Prince William and Kate Middleton will never forgive Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the sake of their children.

As per BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond, while speaking to OK!, the likelihood of Prince Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet "hanging out" with their cousins across the pond was unlikely.

Speaking about Prince Harry's memoir Spare, Bond said that the Duke of Sussex was fond of the idea of having his children play with their cousins but considering his explosive claims, it was a reality that would be far from true.

"He has written about how he looks back with nostalgia at the time when his family was united and happy," she explained.

"So he does care about his UK family and I’m sure he would like his children to hang out with their little cousins and to better understand their heritage. But I don’t think the two families will reunite simply for the sake of the children."

She added that Wales/Sussex reunion would mean that the "adults have to make peace" and "there is no sign of that happening any time soon".