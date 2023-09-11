Alison Hammond shines at Goodwood Revival Festival amid accent controversy

Alison Hammond radiated beauty at the Goodwood Revival Festival in West Sussex on Sunday.
Amidst the scorching heatwave, the 48-year-old This Morning host, dazzled in a form-fitting green plaid mini dress that beautifully accentuated her enviable curves.
Her attire allowed her to flaunt her impeccably toned, long legs, and she added a touch of elegance with a chic fedora and rose-gold sunglasses.
Alison exuded enthusiasm as she explored the event and admired the vintage cars before hopping into one for a thrilling spin. T
The Goodwood Revival stands as the foremost historic motor race gathering globally, distinguished by its unique dedication to a bygone era. It remains the sole sporting occasion of its nature conducted entirely within a period-specific theme.
The event actively champions a modern philosophy centered on "reduce, reuse, repair, restore, and recycle."
It comes after Alison revealed she was told to ditch her Birmingham accent if she was ever going to make a name for herself on television.
