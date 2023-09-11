 
Monday September 11, 2023
Alison Hammond shines at Goodwood Revival Festival amid accent controversy

It comes after Alison revealed she was told to ditch her Birmingham accent for TV career

By Web Desk
September 11, 2023
Alison Hammond radiated beauty at the Goodwood Revival Festival in West Sussex on Sunday.

Amidst the scorching heatwave, the 48-year-old This Morning host, dazzled in a form-fitting green plaid mini dress that beautifully accentuated her enviable curves.

Her attire allowed her to flaunt her impeccably toned, long legs, and she added a touch of elegance with a chic fedora and rose-gold sunglasses.

Alison exuded enthusiasm as she explored the event and admired the vintage cars before hopping into one for a thrilling spin. T

The Goodwood Revival stands as the foremost historic motor race gathering globally, distinguished by its unique dedication to a bygone era. It remains the sole sporting occasion of its nature conducted entirely within a period-specific theme.

The event actively champions a modern philosophy centered on "reduce, reuse, repair, restore, and recycle."

It comes after Alison revealed she was told to ditch her Birmingham accent if she was ever going to make a name for herself on television.  