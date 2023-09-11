Scott Evans defends Chris Evans, Alba Baptista from fans hatred

Heartthrob Chris Evans marriage news with girlfriend Alba Baptista has broken many hearts. The news has caused quite a stir online and has created many false speculations.

The couple has previously been the target of the internet for a variety of reasons as the couple becomes closer.

When Chris announced in 2022 that he had been dating the Nun Warrior actor for more than a year, Scott, Chris' older brother, came to Chris' defense on The Viall Files in July, slamming Marvel's star-zealous fans who were incensed at the pair's age difference and the secrecy of the relationship.

The 39-year-old said that the internet can promptly ruin good stuff, “It’s been, like, a slow burn over the years. It’s not like he catapults to fame. We’ve been experiencing, and we watched the internet happen.”

The megastar’s young brother continued, “Twitter wasn’t around when he first started making movies, and so just being able to just see it all…kind of what can happen. It can be a dark place and people can get very bold with the things that they think are appropriate.”



Adding, “The way people can be can make it pretty hard to date someone like that. Because you think, ‘I’m just dating a person, he’s a guy,’ and then all of a sudden, it’s article after article after article after post after tag after tag.”