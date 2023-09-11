Priyanka Chopra hosts B-town pal Preity Zinta at Jonas Brothers concert

Priyanka Chopra hosts Priety Zinta at the Jonas Brothers live concert in LA

Bollywood girls, Priyanka Chopra and Preity Zinta reunited at the Jonas Brothers live concert which took place at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, California.



The internationally renowned celebrity has turned into an 'amazing host' for her b-town friend at her husband Nick Jonas’ show, as per the Veer Zaara actress.

Taking to Instagram, Zinta shared a video montage comprising of snaps from her 'fun night' with Priyanka at concert.



"What a fun night and what a fun way to be introduced to all the music of the Jonas Brothers. Thank you so much Priyanka Chopra for being such an amazing host," the Koi Mil Gaya actress penned a sweet note.



She continued, "Nick Jonas, you guys killed it last night. It was an amazing performance. All the best for the rest of the tour. Last night I officially became a Fan."



Another video that has been circulating on social media, in which the Quantico star was seen arriving at the concert in a lively mood with Zinta.

Chopra opted for a sexy black cutout dress, whereas Zinta wore a black top paired with a red checkered skirt.



On the cinematic front, the Indian cinema divas last appeared together in Sunny Deol's film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy in 2003.

