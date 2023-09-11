Train hits seven people in Spain killing 4, injuring 3

This photograph shows the Alvia high-speed train the day after it derailed and crashed into a concrete wall, four kilometers before Santiago de Compostela. — AFP/File

Emergency services in Spanish Catalonia wrote on X — formerly known as Twitter — that at least people have lost their lives and another three were injured after a group of seven people were hit by a train while crossing the railway line.

The incident took place in Montmelo about 20 kilometres (12 miles) north of Barcelona.

Spanish media said a music festival was held nearby on Sunday night, the eve of a holiday in Catalonia.

The regional firefighting force wrote on X: "We searched for other possible victims near the train. We did not find any others. We also helped evacuate the area and take the injured to ambulances."

Transport Minister Raquel Sanchez offered her condolences to the families of the victims and expressed her support on social media for the emergency services workers dealing "with this very difficult situation."

The head of the regional government of Catalonia, Pere Aragones, said he was "completely distraught" by the tragedy.

"Emergency services are continuing to work and offering support to the victims and their families. police are investigating the causes of the accident," he added.