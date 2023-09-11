Train hits seven people in Spain killing 4, injuring 3

Emergency services in Spanish Catalonia wrote on X — formerly known as Twitter — that at least people have lost their lives and another three were injured after a group of seven people were hit by a train while crossing the railway line.
The incident took place in Montmelo about 20 kilometres (12 miles) north of Barcelona.
Spanish media said a music festival was held nearby on Sunday night, the eve of a holiday in Catalonia.
The regional firefighting force wrote on X: "We searched for other possible victims near the train. We did not find any others. We also helped evacuate the area and take the injured to ambulances."
Transport Minister Raquel Sanchez offered her condolences to the families of the victims and expressed her support on social media for the emergency services workers dealing "with this very difficult situation."
The head of the regional government of Catalonia, Pere Aragones, said he was "completely distraught" by the tragedy.
"Emergency services are continuing to work and offering support to the victims and their families. police are investigating the causes of the accident," he added.
Since its discovery, the comet has steadily grown brighter as it journeys through the inner solar system in its orbit...
Saturday marked sixth consecutive day UK witnessed temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius
Earthquake hit 44 miles southwest of Marrakesh at depth of 18.5 kilometres at 11:11pm local time
Metropolitan Police announced arrest of Daniel Khalife, stating that officers captured him in Chiswick area shortly...
Modi opened G20 summit´s formal proceedings by inviting African Union President Azali Assoumani
Kutubiyya mosque minaret is known as "roof of Marrakesh"